 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 11:17
HomeWorld News

Moroccan boy trapped in well dies

Epic rescue operation that lasted for days captivated audiences globally
Moroccan boy trapped in well dies
Moroccan emergency personnel place the remains of five-year-old Rayan Awram in an ambulance on February 5, 2022, Chefchaouen province, Morocco. © AFP / Fadel Senna/AFP

King of Morocco Mohammed VI has expressed his condolences by phone to the bereaved parents of a five-year-old boy, who fell into a 32-meter-deep (104ft) well earlier this week. The child died before rescuers could reach him on Saturday evening.

The drama, which captivated audiences both in the North African nation and abroad, began on Tuesday when Rayan Awram’s parents found their son trapped in a narrow shaft, and contacted authorities. Rayan’s father later told local media that he was repairing the well at the time and “took his eyes off” his son for a moment before the accident occurred.

Two rescue groups, including topographical engineers, took turns to work around the clock to save the boy. Five bulldozers were initially used to dig a vertical opening alongside the well. On Friday, rescuers set about digging a side tunnel to reach Rayan.

Their efforts were hindered by the unstable nature of the soil at the location.

While the operation was underway, rescuers managed to send some food and water down the well using a tube. However, it was not clear if the boy was actually able to consume them.

A huge crowd of journalists, volunteers and onlookers had gathered around the site, with rescue efforts being live-streamed.

On Thursday, rescuers lowered a camera into the shaft, and at that point Rayan was still alive and conscious.

READ MORE: Entire families die stranded in heavy snowstorm

The hashtag #SaveRayan in Arabic and English gained momentum on social media, with world leaders and ordinary people alike wishing the Moroccan boy well.

On Saturday morning, the head of the rescue committee, Abdelhadi Temrani, stated that it was not “possible to determine the child’s condition at all at this time.” According to him, rescuers had just two more meters to dig; however, they had to proceed with caution for fear of landslides.

Rayan had spent more than four days in the well before rescuers managed to retrieve his lifeless body on Saturday. The boy had reportedly suffered from brain and lung trauma, as well as multiple fractures.

Distraught rescue workers and onlookers got emotional when it became clear that the boy had not made it out alive.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies