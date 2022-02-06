 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 08:41
HomeWorld News

Preschool stages BLM march for young students (VIDEO)

Small kids carried signs and chanted slogans to show off what they’d learned during so-called Black Lives Matter at School Week
Preschool stages BLM march for young students (VIDEO)
© Instagram / Lowell School

A school in Washington, DC has provoked controversy online by posting a video of its kindergarten students marching with ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs and chanting slogans in support of the cause.

The clip, which was uploaded on Lowell School’s official Instagram page on Saturday, featured more than a dozen kids engaged in the action organized for them by their teachers.

The pupils, who appear to be aged five or six, were carrying handmade cardboard signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” and chanting the same slogan. All of the children in the video were also sporting facemasks.

“SOUND ON to hear our Pre-Primary friends raise their voices,” the caption under the video read.

According to the private school, the young students themselves “asked to create signs and march to show their support” after being “inspired” by what they were taught during the Black Lives Matter at School Week.

The comments under the clip were switched off, but it had been reposted on Twitter, where it prompted a heated debate.

Some users defended the stunt, claiming that the kids in the clip looked perfectly happy and that by taking part in the march, they were exercising their First Amendment rights.

READ MORE: ‘Delinquent’ BLM forced to halt online donations – media

But many commenters expressed their shock at the clip and blamed teachers for the “brainwashing and indoctrination” of their students.

Even people who themselves claimed to be supportive of the BLM cause insisted that turning kids into “mini-political activists” was too early and “just wrong.”

Some argued that such class activities were actually sowing division among children, while many suggested that homeschooling was the only way out.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies