 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 19:28
HomeWorld News

Harry Potter, Twilight books get burnt among ‘occult’ items

A Tennessee church held a bonfire for congregants to burn the fantasy books alongside Ouija boards and other “demonic influences”
Harry Potter, Twilight books get burnt among ‘occult’ items
Church in Tennessee burned Harry Potter and Twilight books among other items deemed to be 'occult' © Getty Images / Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy

A controversial US pastor conducted a bonfire of various ‘occult’ materials, including copies of Harry Potter and Twilight books, in order to combat “witchcraft” and “demonic influences.” He argued that his church had a “biblical right” to destroy “materials that they deem are a threat to their religious rights and freedoms and belief system.”

Greg Locke, who heads the Global Vision Bible Church in the city of Mt. Juliet outside of Nashville, Tennessee, organized the burning on Wednesday. In an Instagram post announcing the event, Locke encouraged his congregation to bring copies of the popular fantasy books, as well as “tarot cards, Ouija boards, healing crystals, idol statues, spell books and everything else tied to the occult.”

Noting that the event would “expose the Kingdom of Darkness for what it is,” Locke denounced the Twilight books and movies as being “full of spells, demonism, shape-shifting and occultism.” He claimed that the church had received material “from all over” and warned that “witchcraft and accursed things” need to go since it was “time for people to be delivered.”

The burning, which was livestreamed on Locke’s Facebook account, saw people hurl a variety of items into a massive blaze in the church’s parking lot. In a sermon preceding the bonfire, he urged the churchgoers to “give the devil a black eye.”

Harry Potter book gets trigger warning
Read more
Harry Potter book gets trigger warning

“I ain’t messing with witches no more, I ain’t messing with witchcraft. I ain’t messing with demons. I’ll call all of them out in the name of Jesus Christ,” Locke said, to applause from the gathering.

According to the Nashville Scene news outlet, a protester who held up copies of ‘Fahrenheit 451’ and Charles Darwin’s ‘On the Origin of Species’ hurled a book into the fire that he claimed was the Bible. A video posted on YouTube showed members of the crowd confronting the man, who yelled “Hail Satan,” and telling him to leave. The uploader claimed there were “atheist and pagan counter-protesters” across the street from the church.

Locke has reportedly previously made headlines for claiming that autistic children suffered from demonic possession and is permanently banned from Twitter for spreading Covid vaccine misinformation, NBC reported.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies