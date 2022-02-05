Turkey’s president gets Covid-19 after Ukraine visit

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed he contacted the Omicron variant of the virus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that he had been infected with Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon.

“Thank God, I have a mild illness, which I learned is an Omicron variant. I’m on duty. I will continue to work from home,” Erdogan announced on Twitter.

The president visited Kiev on Thursday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He flew back to Turkey on Friday.

The Turkish leader was due to attend an opening of a road in Turkey’s northern Zonguldak Province on Saturday, but decided to participate in the event via video link.

Last year, Erdogan was vaccinated with a third dose of a Covid-19 jab. Earlier, he received two doses of China’s Sinovac. He did not specify which company produced the third shot.