4 Feb, 2022 10:27
5th Johnson aide resigns – media

Elena Narozanski has reportedly joined the Downing Street exodus
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On Friday morning, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policy unit, Elena Narozanski, left her role, British media reported. She resigned over the conduct of the prime minister, according to the editor of the Conservative Home website. 

Narozanski is the fifth resignation from Johnson’s camp in the last two days. Policy chief and long-term advisor Munira Mirza kicked off the exodus on Thursday, stating that she did not agree with Johnson’s claim that Labour leader Keir Starmer failed to prosecute deceased sex predator Jimmy Savile when he led the Crown Prosecution Service.

Speaking on Friday, Energy Minister Greg Hands insisted that the PM was “taking control” in the wake of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, which suggested there was a culture of serious misconduct within Downing Street.

"Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted,” Hands stated. “The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top in No 10 and that is what he’s delivered,” he added.

Mirza’s departure was followed by the resignations of Jack Doyle, the No 10 spin doctor, Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, and Dan Rosenfield, chief-of-staff.

In a tongue in cheek post on Thursday evening, the unofficial account of Downing Street’s feline, Larry the Cat, announced his resignation. “I quit; everyone else is resigning and I don’t want to get stuck here with just Boris Johnson,” the post read, sharing an image of a cat in front of a No. 10 lectern.

