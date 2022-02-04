 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Feb, 2022 01:14
LA mayor says he doesn’t need mask when he holds breath

California health law requires everyone, including the vaccinated, to wear a mask in public indoor settings
LA mayor says he doesn’t need mask when he holds breath
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti passes a note to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi outside the U.S. Capitol on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC © Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has defended a photo which showed him maskless with basketball player Magic Johnson at SoFi Stadium, arguing that he didn’t need a mask because he held his breath.

Johnson posted a photo with Garcetti at the stadium on Sunday and the pair received immediate criticism for failing to adhere to the venue’s Covid-19 restrictions, which require masks to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking, per the Los Angeles County’s health orders.

Garcetti – who has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become US ambassador to India – dismissed the criticism on Wednesday, however, by arguing that a mask is unnecessary if you hold your breath.

I wore my mask the entire game and when people ask for a photograph I hold my breath

The mayor went on to claim that “there is a zero percent chance of infection” if you hold your breath. However, there are no CDC recommendations on “holding your breath” and MIT Medical has stated that “in all likelihood, it’s not at all helpful” to hold your breath to avoid infection of Covid-19. The California Department of Health requires everyone in the state, whether they’re vaccinated or not, to wear a mask at all times in public indoor settings.

