 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden reveals ISIS leader was ‘removed’ in recent US op in Syria
3 Feb, 2022 12:33
HomeWorld News

Govt vows to keep Covid restrictions until October

New Zealand will retain some coronavirus prevention measures until the back end of the year
Govt vows to keep Covid restrictions until October
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Speaking on Thursday, New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said the nation would not be free of Covid-19 restrictions until October as the government plans a phased reopening of the border. 

“Our strategy with Omicron is to slow the spread, and our borders are part of that,” Ardern told a business audience in Auckland. 

Rival spy agencies’ Wordle clash stirs up Twitter
Read more
Rival spy agencies’ Wordle clash stirs up Twitter

From February 27, vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel home without the need to stay at state-managed quarantine facilities. Two weeks later, New Zealand citizens around the world will also be able to return without the need to stay at the quarantine centers.

Some skilled workers, as well as foreign vaccinated backpackers, will be allowed in from March 13. In April, up to 5,000 international students will be given permission to enter.

Tourists from visa-free countries, including Australia, will only be allowed to enter from July. Under the current plans, those from the rest of the world will be forced to wait until October.

Ardern said that all travelers would still have to self-isolate for 10 days, while noting that opening the borders in a managed way would ensure the healthcare system could manage the anticipated increase in cases.

The highly contagious Omicron variant has already been detected in New Zealand and is responsible for a small uptick in infections.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies