Indian Navy tests BrahMos, Uran missiles

Two anti-ship projectiles hit their targets with ‘devastating impact’
Indian Navy tests BrahMos, Uran missiles
Screenshot from Twitter / @AN_Command

The Indian Navy has reported successful tests of two anti-ship missiles, a land-based BrahMos and a ship-launched Uran. Footage of the launches was released by the Andaman & Nicobar Command, which conducted the tests.

A decommissioned Mk. III LCU-class ship was used as the target for the exercise. The Navy said the two missiles hit the husk “at max range with devastating impact.”

BrahMos is a series of ramjet engine cruise missiles that originated as a joint Russian-Indian project. Several versions of the weapon system are operated by the Indian armed forces that can be launched from land, sea, or air, with a submarine-launched variant currently under development.

The Indian Navy reportedly conducted two BrahMos exercises last month. One supersonic projectile was fired by the INS Visakhapatnam guided-missile destroyer, while the other was a new variant test-fired from a land position.

Uran is the name of the shipborne variant of the Kh-35 anti-ship cruise missile, which India purchased from Russia.

