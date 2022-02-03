 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2022 09:52
Poisoned cocaine kills at least 20

A further 74 were seriously injured after taking the adulterated substance in Buenos Aires
Relatives and friends of people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine cry after talking to doctors outside the emergency room of a hospital in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 © AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

More than 20 people are understood to have died and a further 74 hospitalized on Wednesday evening after taking what is believed to have been tainted cocaine in Buenos Aires province, Argentina. 

In an update early on Thursday morning, the province’s health ministry confirmed the number of victims, adding that 18 of those in hospital were requiring mechanical respiration. 

Authorities in the Argentine capital said that the drugs were sold in “Puerta 8” – a poor neighborhood in the northern Buenos Aires suburb of San Martin – but that experts were still analyzing the substance to determine whether it caused the deaths. Another theory is that the cocaine was “cut” with another illegal drug. 

A dozen people had been arrested in connection with the deaths, the police said. 

Officials have suggested that the drugs had been spiked intentionally as part of an ongoing feud between gangs. 

“This event is absolutely exceptional. We have no precedent,” San Martin Attorney General Marcelo Lapargo told cable channel Todo Noticias. 

“If the situation has escalated and the nature of trafficking has changed to the point where this becomes commonplace, I hope I never see it again,” he added. 

Authorities had initially said that eight gang members died on Tuesday after purchasing the drugs, but that number quickly grew. 

Lapargo noted a serious urgency to remove the poisoned substance from the market. “There must be a lot of people with a bag in their pocket and the number of people hospitalized shows that the most important thing is to stop this extremely high risk,” he stated. 

He urged anyone who had bought cocaine in the previous 24 hours to dispose of it.

Argentina has the third highest rate of cocaine consumption per person in the Americas after the US and Uruguay. 

