2 Feb, 2022 14:52
Chinese company promises to fly passengers from Beijing to NYC in one hour

The prototype of a vertical takeoff and landing plane is expected to be ready by 2030, the company said
© spacetransportation.com.cn

The company Space Transportation, also known as Beijing Lingkong Tianxing Technology, told Chinese media it was developing “a winged rocket” for high-speed “point-to-point transportation,” which would be cheaper than using rockets that carry satellites and faster than traditional aircraft.

According to a presentation on the company’s website, the plane will take off vertically, detach itself from a glider wing with rocket boosters and, after making a suborbital trip, land vertically on three deployable legs.

The media quoted Space Transportation as saying that a flight from Beijing to New York would only take an hour.

The company said booster tests are in the works for 2023 and a prototype of a crewed aircraft should be ready around 2030.

