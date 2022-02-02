 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2022 13:49
HomeWorld News

Biden rewards ‘Ghost Army’

The US president signed a bill granting the Congressional Gold Medal for the secret unit’s service in WWII
Biden rewards ‘Ghost Army’
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden signed the “Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act,” awarding a top-secret unit of the US armed forces for its service during the Second World War. 

The award was granted “in recognition of their unique and highly distinguished service in conducting deception operations in Europe during World War II,” according to a White House press release.

The Ghost Army refers to the US Army’s 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company, which were employed to distract the enemy during campaigns in Europe.

The secret unit used deceptive tactics like inflatable hardware, fake radio transmissions, and sound effects to fool Axis troops from Germany and Italy. 

Native American tribes win $590 million opioid settlement
Read more
Native American tribes win $590 million opioid settlement

The unit even created a “phony headquarters staffed by fake generals” to con the Nazis into fearing “sizable American forces where there were none and to draw the enemy away from Allied troops,” the legislation says. 

The unit consisted of some 1,300 troops who were reportedly capable of tricking the enemy into thinking that they numbered around 30,000 men fully equipped with tanks, artillery, and aircraft.

The bill notes that they would sow fake insignia onto their fatigues and paint false markings on their inflatable tanks. 

A number of the recruits, who were drawn from creative industries including engineers, architects, and art students, went on to be famous in their own right. According to the National World War II Museum, former servicemen of the Ghost Army include designer Bill Blass, painter Ellsworth Kelly, and photographer Art Kane.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the Ukraine crisis divided European countries
How the Ukraine crisis divided European countries FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies