 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2022 10:13
HomeWorld News

UK battling ‘fraud epidemic’

The Commons Treasury committee has warned a rise in scams is hurting consumers and taxpayers
UK battling ‘fraud epidemic’
© Getty Images

The House of Commons Treasury committee’s report on scams and economic crime warned on Wednesday that the UK is suffering from a “growing fraud epidemic,” demanding the government swiftly introduce legislation to combat scammers.

Despite the government announcing an economic crime plan in July 2019 to address the problem posed by scammers, the report found that “fraud has continued its upward trend,” with data showing a 43% spike in fraud and computer misuse between June 2019 and June 2021. 

“For too long, pernicious scammers have acted with impunity, ripping off innocent consumers with fraudulent online adverts, impersonation scams and dodgy crypto investments,” Mel Stride, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said, adding that “fraud has soared during the pandemic.”

Calling on the government to “push harder and act faster” on the growing problem of fraud, the committee demanded legislation against online scam adverts, cryptocurrency regulation, and other reforms to get officials “back on the front foot.”

One of the urgent reforms sought by the committee is legislation that would make the reimbursement of victims of “authorized push payment (AAP) fraud” mandatory, repeating a demand from its 2019 report. AAP scams see criminals con people into transferring money from their bank accounts into the hands of fraudsters. 

UK govt responds to claims it ignored billions of pounds of Covid fraud
Read more
UK govt responds to claims it ignored billions of pounds of Covid fraud

The report comes after Lord Agnew, who served as the Treasury and Cabinet Office minister with responsibility for countering fraud, resigned over the government’s “woeful” performance in tackling scammers. 

Responding to the report, the government claimed that it is bringing forward an investment of £400 million ($541.44 million) over the next three years to tackle financial crime. 

“We are taking firm and coordinated action across government to crack down on economic crime, and are determined to go further. We will not tolerate criminals profiting on dirty money and will do whatever is necessary to bring these criminals to justice,” a government spokesperson said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies