Johnson attended 6 lockdown bashes – reports

New allegations claim the UK PM took part in a Dominic Cummings ousting celebration and a leaving party

British media reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended or was briefly present at six parties held within Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Daily Mail reported that the prime minister was seen arriving at an Abba theme party thrown in his Downing Street flat by his wife to celebrate the fall of former adviser Dominic Cummings.

The event took place on the night of November 13, 2020, after Cummings had left No 10 with his belongings in a box.

The date was already mentioned in civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal, but details were omitted as the events of that night are also being investigated by the Met Police.

While in Ukraine on Tuesday, Johnson refused to comment on the allegations.

Moreover, Johnson has also been accused of attending a “prosecco-fuelled” leaving party in No 10 on January 14, 2021, in the midst of the strict post-Christmas lockdown. It is understood that he gave a short speech before leaving. The date is also being investigated by the Met Police.

The Telegraph reported the departing official was Captain Steve Higham, then a private secretary to the PM and now the commanding officer of the HMS Prince of Wales.

The latest allegations take the number of parties Johnson is alleged to have attended to six, while the nation was afflicted with lockdowns and Covid restrictions.

Only four of the 12 dates listed in the Gray report are not being investigated by the police.

Gray’s report, which was released on Monday, accused the government of serious misconduct and blasted the excessive alcohol drinking within Downing Street, but did not contain any bombshell revelations to shake Johnson’s premiership.