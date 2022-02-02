 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2022 05:18
HomeWorld News

Leaked notes show chaotic planning of US evacuation from Afghanistan

Many details of the operation had not yet been finalized in the hours leading up to it
Leaked notes show chaotic planning of US evacuation from Afghanistan
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 © AFP / Wakil Kohsar

US President Joe Biden’s administration was still scrambling to organize the evacuation of allies from Afghanistan mere hours before the Taliban took over Kabul in August, leaked notes from a White House meeting indicate.

Axios obtained the notes from a White House Situation Room meeting on August 14, 2021, which showed officials still discussing the details of what needed to happen just hours before the Taliban secured Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul on August 15.

In the meeting, which took place between 3:30 and 4:30pm, deputies reportedly “agreed in the near term that we may begin relocating nuclear family units,” but still had to “consider whether additional family member categories should be included.”

The notes also revealed that the US government – less than a day before the evacuation – still needed to identify which countries could serve as a transit point for evacuees and whether foreign nationals who were “immediate family members of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan” required “additional screening and vetting” before they could be brought to the United States.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council (NSC) told Axios that while it would not “comment on leaked internal documents,” the “cherry-picked notes from one meeting do not reflect the months of work that were already underway.”

Fate of pregnant journalist stranded in Afghanistan revealed READ MORE: Fate of pregnant journalist stranded in Afghanistan revealed

The US evacuation of Kabul, which took place between August 15 and August 30, 2021, was heavily criticized for appearing ill prepared and disorganized.

At least 183 people – including 13 US military servicemen – were killed at Kabul Airport in an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) bombing on August 26 as evacuations entered their 12th day. Days before, at least seven Afghan civilians were killed in a stampede at the airport, while at least another seven died just days before that incident as thousands of Afghans attempted to cling onto a US Air Force plane leaving the country.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies