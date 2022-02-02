 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2022 00:32
Israel simulates attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities – media

The exercise over the Mediterranean reportedly simulated a strike on the Islamic Republic
FILE PHOTO: A ground crew member checks an air-to-air missile attached to a Israeli F-16 Sufa fighter jet. ©  Getty Images / Stocktrek Images / Ofer Zidon

An American military official was present for an Israeli drill preparing for an attack on Iranian nuclear sites using “dozens” of warplanes, according to a report by Tel Aviv’s Kan broadcaster.

Held in mid-January, the classified exercise envisioned a “massive” strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and played out multiple scenarios, including mid-air refueling, responding to anti-aircraft munitions and performing long-range attacks, Kan reported on Tuesday.

An unnamed US Air Force officer allegedly attended the drill as an observer, the outlet added, noting that the official’s presence was unusual for such an exercise.

READ MORE: US & Israel mull drills to strike Iran’s nuclear sites – reports

The report follows a meeting between US military officials and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in December, during which similar drills were discussed, according to a senior US official cited by Reuters. While the official declined to elaborate on the plans, they said the exercise would prepare for a “worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it would take part in the massive, US-led International Naval Exercise involving some 50 vessels from 60 partner nations and 9,000 personnel. Launched earlier this week, the 18-day drill is being held in the Red Sea off the coast of Bahrain, near the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet.

