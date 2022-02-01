 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 19:21
Fire partially shuts down London Underground (VIDEOS)

A massive blaze near Acton Town station shut down parts of London’s busy underground railway network
Firefighters on the scene of a blaze near Acton station in London, Britain, February 1, 2022 © Twitter / @LondonFire

A building beside Acton Town underground station in London has caught fire, triggering a massive response from emergency services and closing the station. The blaze was captured on video by locals.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday afternoon local time, right as rush hour crowds thronged the underground network. Originating at a car garage beside Acton station, the fire lit up the sky above the station, with passersby capturing the alarming scene on video.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters rushed to contain the blaze, according to the London Fire Brigade. Acton Town station remains closed at time of writing, and service on sections of both the Piccadilly and District lines, which pass through Acton, has been suspended.

