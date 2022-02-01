Fire partially shuts down London Underground (VIDEOS)

A massive blaze near Acton Town station shut down parts of London’s busy underground railway network

A building beside Acton Town underground station in London has caught fire, triggering a massive response from emergency services and closing the station. The blaze was captured on video by locals.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday afternoon local time, right as rush hour crowds thronged the underground network. Originating at a car garage beside Acton station, the fire lit up the sky above the station, with passersby capturing the alarming scene on video.

Acton Town station is mad right now... pic.twitter.com/y3IbdfIWR1 — My Name is My Name (@JustHere22Enjoy) February 1, 2022

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters rushed to contain the blaze, according to the London Fire Brigade. Acton Town station remains closed at time of writing, and service on sections of both the Piccadilly and District lines, which pass through Acton, has been suspended.