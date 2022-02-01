Ex-Trump aide hands texts over to Jan 6 committee – reports

One text from Fox News host Sean Hannity to Kayleigh McEnany suggested “no more stolen election talk”

Kayleigh McEnany, who worked closely with former President Donald Trump before and after the January 6 Capitol riot, was subpoenaed by the committee in November and has reportedly handed over her text messages.

Having served as the White House press secretary between April 2020 and January 2021, McEnany was asked to turn over records, including text messages, and testify before the committee investigating the Capitol riot.

A source familiar with the investigation told ABC News she had handed over the texts and that this indicated she was cooperating with the probe.

One of the texts from Fox News host Sean Hannity to McEnany said “no more stolen election talk,” the source claimed. “Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit,” another text apparently read.

McEnany has not publicly confirmed whether she turned over text messages and has not commented on her level of cooperation with the committee.

According to reports, she appeared virtually before the January 6 committee for a few hours on January 13 this year. If that is accurate, it would explain her absence from her midday Fox News program on that day, ABC noted.

The committee’s letter to McEnany, sent alongside the subpoena, said lawmakers wanted to ask her about her repeated claims of voter fraud in the White House briefing room and during conversations with Trump.

The House committee has interviewed more than 400 people as part of its investigation, with most witnesses having cooperated with requests and subpoenas, according to the committee’s leaders.

However, former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have publicly refused to engage with the committee’s subpoenas, resulting in Congress voting to hold the men in contempt and referring them to the Justice Department (DOJ).

The DOJ indicted Bannon by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress. He has pleaded not guilty and will face trial in July. Meadows has, so far, not been indicted.