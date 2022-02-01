 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 01:30
Publisher apologizes for book naming Anne Frank betrayal suspect

Ambo Anthos will suspend the printing of further Dutch copies of the book
The entrance of the Anne Frank Center USA is seen on March 26, 2012 in New York City © AFP / Andrew Burton;  Getty Images

The Dutch publisher of a book which accuses a Jewish man of “most likely” betraying Anne Frank to the Nazis in 1944 has apologized to “anyone who feels offended” and stopped printing further copies.

Ambo Anthos – which publishes the Dutch version of ‘The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation’ by Rosemary Sullivan – has expressed concern that not enough work was done to ensure Jewish Council of Amsterdam member Arnold van den Bergh was for certain the man who betrayed Frank and her family.

In a letter on Monday, the publisher said that “the conclusions of the study… are being questioned by several researchers.” Ambo Anthos apologized that the book has provoked “such a reaction” and admitted that it was “not possible to assess all details of the arguments” in the book “for correctness or substantiation.”

We offer our sincere apologies to anyone who feels offended by the book

“We realize that we have gained momentum through the international publication and that a more critical stance could have been taken here,” the publisher claimed, adding that it was “waiting for answers from the research team to the questions that have arisen” and would be “delaying the decision to print” more copies.

The decision to delay further printing will not affect copies of the book in other languages, including English, which are not published by Ambo Anthos.

While many researchers and historians agreed that it was likely van den Bergh sold out the Frank family to the Nazis in an effort to protect his own, others expressed skepticism over the claims and argued there was not enough evidence.

