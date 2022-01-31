 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2022 19:40
HomeWorld News

Panic attacks, public urination reported at JFK airport amid major delays

JetBlue Airways blames weather conditions on mass flight delays
Panic attacks, public urination reported at JFK airport amid major delays
©  Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Chaotic scenes unfolded at New York’s JFK International Airport over the weekend as weather conditions forced numerous flight delays, leaving hundreds of JetBlue passengers waiting on the tarmac. Some reportedly lost control of their bladders, and also suffered panic attacks.

The affected passengers were stuck on grounded planes or in JetBlue terminals for hours on Sunday night, many taking to social media to document just how disordered things were getting. 

“One passenger is having an obvious panic attack,” New York Fox reporter Bianca Peters wrote in a tweet, saying travelers were being forced to stay on planes on the tarmac for more than three hours. Others reported seeing passengers urinate in their seats as they waited for hours, according to media coverage of the disruptions. 

Many flights were rescheduled after numerous delays, though some customers complained that JetBlue’s refusal to actually cancel flights led to a mass of confusion, with some flights even being diverted to other airports. 

Images and footage from the airport showed a mass of baggage released amid the delays and cancellations, and many passengers apparently unable to identify their own belongings.

JetBlue released a statement Monday, blaming the mass delays and cancellations on weather conditions. Much of the US’ northeast was blanketed with a blizzard over the weekend, which the airline says can take days to recover from.

“At JFK, we started operations on Saturday as planned but faced a number of conditions that have slowed the operation down,” a representative for the company told the New York Post. 

The dumping of more than approximately a foot of snow around JFK led to the airline shutting down services at one point, but aviation experts claim that staffing shortages, which have affected other airlines in recent months, likely also impacted operations at the weekend, something some passengers reported being directly told by staff as well. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies