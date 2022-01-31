Initial ‘Partygate’ report out: What’s in it & what’s next for UK’s embattled PM?

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sue Gray’s initial report into alleged lockdown-breaching events at Downing Street during the pandemic is light on detail, but condemns inappropriate conduct
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street as he makes his way to the House of Commons, in London, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 © AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

The UK government received Sue Gray’s report into alleged pandemic rule-breaking at Downing Street on Monday morning. Shortly after, a limited version of the Cabinet Office inquiry into ‘Partygate’ was made public.

The 12-page document was anticipated to be pivotal in determining Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s future. However, Gray acknowledged she was “extremely limited” by a request from the Met police to only include “minimal reference” to events it is also investigating – and the document does not include the bombshells some were expecting.

