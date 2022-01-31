 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2022 02:06
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Thousands protest Covid restrictions in Europe

Demonstrators turned out in the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague en mass to protest the government's Covid policies
WATCH: Thousands protest Covid restrictions in Europe
Protesters take part in a demonstration on January 30, 2022 in Prague © AFP / Michal Cizek

Thousands of people took part in a protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Prague, the Czech Republic on Sunday, claiming that the current restrictions are a “road to hell.”

The demonstrators protested against the government’s Covid-19 policies, which include a ban on the unvaccinated from eating in restaurants, in Prague’s Wenceslas Square.

“The state should listen to the people's demands. The arrangements and restrictions lead us on the road to hell,” shouted one protester, according to Reuters, while others waved Czech flags and chanted.

A similar protest against Covid-19 restrictions in October 2020 led to clashes with law enforcement after police fired water cannons at protesters and deployed tear gas. Demonstrators at the time were protesting against mask mandates, social distancing policies, and caps on social gatherings.

Diners at restaurants in the Czech Republic are currently required to show proof of vaccination or a recent Covid-19 infection. The same rules apply for accommodation, night clubs, and cultural venues such as museums in the country.

Since a new center-right government took office mid-December, the Chezh authorities gave up on the idea to introduce vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, police, soldiers as well as for seniors over 60. The new government of PM Petr Fiala argued that compulsory vaccinations would only stir divisions in the society. He, nevertheless, stated that vaccination was the “best way” to fight the pandemic.

This month, Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Válek said the idea of mandatory vaccination was “nonsense from the start.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Death, pain and injustice: how British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: how British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies