 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2022 08:45
HomeWorld News

Trump makes pledge to Capitol rioters

The former US president said the unfair treatment of those involved in the Capitol siege will end if he’s back in the White House
Trump makes pledge to Capitol rioters
Supporters of US President Donald Trump inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. © AFP / Saul Loeb

Former US President Donald Trump has said he will pardon supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 last year if he wins the election in 2024.

Addressing the crowd at a ‘Save America’ rally in Conroe, Texas late on Saturday, Trump promised to make sure they were treated fairly by the justice system. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly,” he insisted.

The Department of Justice charged more than 700 people after Trump’s supporters overran Washington’s Capitol Hill a year ago in an attempt to block the certification of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as president. Some 87 of them have so far been handed a sentence.

Trump says Biden sending troops to wrong border
Read more
Trump says Biden sending troops to wrong border

Trump, whose alleged role in inciting the siege is also being investigated, lashed out at the House Select Committee, which is investigating the January 6 events. He labeled it the “‘unselect’ committee,” describing the prosecutions and the prison sentences meted out to his supporters as a “disgrace.”

“This hasn’t happened to all of the other atrocities that took place recently. Nothing like this has happened,” he added.

Trump also revealed some of the other actions he is planning to take should he stage a successful return to the White House, including banning the dissemination of critical race theory in schools, the military, and the government; firing “woke generals, who only know how to lose”; and forbidding men from participating in women’s sports.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies