Cell carrier to drop unvaxxed staff, leaked mail suggests

Employees have only weeks to comply with the mandate, according to an email obtained by media

Employees of cell carrier T-Mobile will need to get their Covid-19 vaccinations, despite the recent Supreme Court decision knocking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for most private businesses.

According to a company email published by The Gateway Pundit, most US employees of T-Mobile will be placed on unpaid leave if they do not have an initial vaccine dose by February 21. They then have until April 2 to get fully vaccinated or they will be “separated” from the company, according to the purported email.

Employees are reportedly offered exemptions out of getting vaccinated, including medical or religious reasons. “Mobile experts” with the company also do not need to get vaccinated, it appears, but will instead rely on “precautions” that were already being taken with customers during the pandemic.

“In Retail, where we don’t have control of who enters, our Mobile Experts have served customers incredibly well throughout the pandemic. We’ll continue to take precautions like masking and encourage Mobile Experts to be vaccinated, but not require it. We will also be encouraging regular testing,” the email reads.

According to Gateway Pundit, the message to employees was also posted on an internal T-Mobile website where protesting employees have taken to blasting the proposed mandate and the potential consequences for not getting vaccinated.

“Worst day of work ever,” one employee wrote, according to screenshots.

There is no mention of mandated vaccines on T-Mobile’s website, though the company lists mandated masks and social distancing at retail stores as precautions being taken to keep locations “safe.”

The company, based in Bellevue, Washington, had previously told GeekWire last fall that they were “highly encouraging” office employees to get inoculated.