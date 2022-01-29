 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jan, 2022 03:54
Croatian President calls PM 'Ukrainian agent’

Milanovic said earlier Croatia would recall all troops from NATO deployments in the region in case of a Russia-Ukraine war
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is shown speaking at the UN General Assembly last September in New York City. © Getty Images / Mary Altaffer

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic called Prime Minister Andrey Plenkovic an agent of Ukraine on Friday, two days after the latter apologized to Ukrainians over the president’s comments on NATO deployments.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Milanovic said that Zagreb would withhold its troops from Eastern European NATO contingents if the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border spirals into a full-blown conflict.

On Wednesday, Plenkovic dismissed the president’s statement as “nonsense,” claiming that the Croatian contingent stationed in Poland had already returned and apologized to the Ukrainian people.

Milanovic, the commander-in-chief, hit back in an interview with Croatia’s RTL TV, suggesting that Plenkovic’s loyalties appear to be misplaced.

Let him apologize. He acts like a Ukrainian agent, and I act like the Croatian president. That’s a huge difference.

Asked if he feels the need to apologize, Milanovic said, “No way. I think the prime minister is an ordinary poltron who goes where he doesn’t belong.” “All I’m interested in is the Croatian interest,” he added.

In his statement on Tuesday, the president accused the US of agitating the geopolitical situation in the region amid a Russian military buildup near Ukraine’s border. “This has nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia. It has to do with the dynamics of American domestic politics.”

NATO rejects Russia's 'red line'

Milanovic claimed he is trying to steer Croatia clear of a potentially disastrous conflagration involving Russia. The Croatian leader said that Ukraine must start solving “the problem” it has with the “separatists” in the country’s east through negotiations, noting that Moscow has not recognized breakaway republics either.

He added that Kiev should “not constantly confront the thermonuclear and hypersonic power, Russia. It is not Serbia. Whoever encourages them to do so is a dangerous charlatan, and there are many in Europe.”

Milanovic’s comments on NATO have earned him a place on Kiev’s “Peacemaker” database for “anti-Ukrainian activity,” and he’s been accused of justifying “Russian aggression.” He told RTL TV that he’s “neither a Ukrainian enemy nor a Russian friend” but is rather focused on the well-being of his own country.

