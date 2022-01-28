Biden says US to send troops to Eastern Europe in ‘near term’ - media

The US will move a small contingent of troops to the region near Russia as tensions run high over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced that Washington would boost its military presence at Russia’s doorstep with more troops that would be moved to the countries in Eastern Europe in the near future. The US leader made the remark while speaking to the media on Friday evening.

From the WH press pool report—POTUS: “I’ll be moving US troops to Eastern Europe in (or he possibly says “and”) the NATO countries in the near term. Not a lot.” — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) January 28, 2022

Biden gave updates on the situation in Ukraine after he emerged from Air Force One.

Asked about if he had already decided “how soon” he “would be moving US troops to Eastern Europe”, Biden reportedly said that he would sent a small number of American servicemen to the region “in the near term.”

On Monday, the Pentagon announced that some 8,500 American troops have been placed on “heightened alert” to deploy to Eastern Europe.

Speaking at a briefing earlier on Friday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that these troops would be used to “reinforce security on NATO’s eatern flank”, adding that a hypothetical Russian attack would face “unified” response from the US-led military block.

Austin, however, appeared to rule out involvement of US troops in any military action in Ukraine itself. Joe Biden “does not intend to put troops into Ukraine for combat operations", the Pentagon chief said.

