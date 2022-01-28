 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden says US to send troops to Eastern Europe in ‘near term’ - media
28 Jan, 2022 23:06
The US will move a small contingent of troops to the region near Russia as tensions run high over Ukraine
US President Joe Biden announced that Washington would boost its military presence at Russia’s doorstep with more troops that would be moved to the countries in Eastern Europe in the near future. The US leader made the remark while speaking to the media on Friday evening.

Biden gave updates on the situation in Ukraine after he emerged from Air Force One.

Asked about if he had already decided “how soon” he “would be moving US troops to Eastern Europe”, Biden reportedly said that he would sent a small number of American servicemen to the region “in the near term.”

“I'll be moving US troops to Eastern Europe in (or he possibly says and) the NATO countries in the near term. Not a lot,” CBSNews’ Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang reported.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced that some 8,500 American troops have been placed on “heightened alert” to deploy to Eastern Europe.

Speaking at a briefing earlier on Friday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that these troops would be used to “reinforce security on NATO’s eatern flank”, adding that a hypothetical Russian attack would face “unified” response from the US-led military block.

Austin, however, appeared to rule out involvement of US troops in any military action in Ukraine itself. Joe Biden “does not intend to put troops into Ukraine for combat operations", the Pentagon chief said.

READ MORE: Ukraine won’t get any US combat troops, Pentagon says

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

