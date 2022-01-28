Trump calls Ukraine situation a ‘European problem’

Russian President Vladimir Putin now sees a “clear path” thanks to the “stupid people” he’s dealing with, Donald Trump says

Former President Donald Trump called Ukraine a “European problem” during a Friday interview with Glenn Beck, insisting he could do a much better job negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin than current US President Joe Biden.

Asked whether the US should be “involved” in what happens between Ukraine and Russia, Trump pushed responsibility toward European nations.

“Europe should be totally involved,” he said, going on to accuse Germany of being owned by Russia due to energy dependence.

“Russia has total control over Germany,” he said, “and they can’t fight them because of what is happening with the energy, but I would really say it is a European problem.”

Should America be involved in the Ukraine/Russia conflict? I asked former President Donald Trump: "Russia OWNS Germany ... This is a European problem." pic.twitter.com/yw25L4lJd9 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 28, 2022

Trump theorized Putin may only be motivated to advance into Ukraine because “he’s seeing it’s like a clear path because of the stupid people he is dealing with” whereas “two weeks ago,” he had “no intention.”

“I think there are ways to talk him out of it,” he added.

Former President Trump tells me how he would deter Putin from invading Ukraine: "I think 2 weeks ago he had no intention of [invading]. Now, he's seeing a clear path ... I drove the price of oil down, and that really hurt Russia." pic.twitter.com/i5G4DVqoLT — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 28, 2022

Trump also blasted European nations like Germany for being too energy-dependent on Russia, complicating negotiations.

Germany, the former president added, “sent the white flag of surrender” because “Germany made a deal with Russia with the pipeline. Nord Stream is a disaster.”

The US has warned that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not move forward if Russia invades Ukraine, saying officials will “work with Germany” to stop the pipeline, which is still awaiting regulatory approval.

President Biden and other White House officials have issued harsh warnings against a potential Russian movement into Ukraine, though Moscow has said recent troop movements have nothing to do with any invasion, and even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said only “panic” is being spread by US media.

“From media coverage, it looks like we are at war already, that troops are already on the road, that there's mobilization, people going somewhere. It's not the case. We don’t need this panic,” he said during a Friday press conference.