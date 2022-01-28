Pence reveals how long it’s been since he’s spoken to Trump

The January 6 Capitol riot was “difficult” for the two, the former vice president said

During an appearance on Fox News this week, former US Vice President Mike Pence was asked if he and former President Donald Trump are “good” and have spoken recently, to which Pence revealed the Republican pair have not spoken since last summer.

“You know, we talked last summer,” Pence told Jesse Watters, adding that the January 6 Capitol riot was “difficult” for them and a “tragic day in the life of the nation.”

Pence added that he did his “duty” under the Constitution on January 6 and said he and Trump spoke in the following days, choosing in the end to part “amicably” as they left office.

Trump and many of his supporters have criticized Pence over January 6, claiming the former vice president had the power to reject the presidential election vote out of concerns of fraudulence rather than certifying now-President Joe Biden’s victory, as he did. Some who entered the Capitol building that day even chanted “hang Mike Pence,” according to reports at the time.

“Mike should have sent those crooked votes back to the legislatures, and you would have had a different result in the election, in my opinion,” Trump said last December at an event in Florida. He added that his former vice president’s reputation among his supporters has been “mortally wounded” based on the growing negative sentiment toward Pence.

Pence still offered praise for Trump while speaking with Fox, blasting Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reversing course on Trump’s policies on immigration and other areas.

“The Biden-Harris administration is failing the American people at our southern border, failing on our economy and frankly failing the country at home and abroad,” the former Indiana congressman said.