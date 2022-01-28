Bridge collapses ahead of Biden infrastructure visit, 10 hurt

A Pittsburgh commuter bridge has buckled amid heavy snow, resulting in injuries

On Friday morning, a snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania collapsed just hours before President Joe Biden was due in the city to discuss his infrastructure plan for the US.

Ten people suffered non-critical injuries when the bridge fell, with three being transferred to local hospitals. Authorities noted that three or four vehicles, including a bus, were on the bridge, which spans a creek in Frick Park, when it caved in.

Images from the scene appear to show a bus teetering on the edge of the fallen bridge. Officials said only two people were onboard the bus at the time.

UPDATE 3:PIO is on scene. Will advise on when there will be a news conference. https://t.co/l8tQryZwIWpic.twitter.com/OEHkAPJy6N — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022

#BREAKING — Bridge collapse near Pittsburgh. You can see several cars down below. No injuries reported, public safety crews reporting a strong gas smell in the area. via Jeremy Habowski / @KDKApic.twitter.com/lOdRPq0XC6 — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) January 28, 2022

The Forbes Ave bridge over #frickpark in #pittsburgh collapsed at about 6am. Several vehicles and a bus on the bridge. No injuries reported yet. Strong smell of natural gas. Avoid the area #pittsburghbridgecollapsepic.twitter.com/ykkE4YjiiX — Greg Barnhisel (@gbarnhisel) January 28, 2022

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Reports suggested that there was a strong smell of gas in the area. Police later confirmed that gas lines had been cut.

The bridge fell some 60 feet onto a walking trail below, providing emergency workers with an easy path to access those in need of rescue, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told CNN.

The president, who was due to visit Pittsburgh today, is aware of the collapse, the White House said. He intends to undertake his trip as planned.

“The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time,” the statement reads.