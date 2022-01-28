Apple trials new feature amid Covid – media

The tech giant appears to be testing a feature that will let users use Face ID to unlock the iPhone even when wearing a mask

Apple has reportedly started trialing a feature that lets users unlock their phones with Face ID while wearing a mask in a bid to protect from Covid-19. The recognition software apparently focuses on features around the eyes.

This feature appears to be limited to newer models of the iPhone and iPad, according to the 9to5Mac website . Although the tech giant has not published any details relating to its availability, the feature appears to only work on the iPhone 12 and more recent models.

The “Use Face ID with a Mask” feature is available on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to the 9to5Mac website.

Well this is new 🤔 (iOS 15.4 Beta 1) pic.twitter.com/MSe7hmPGlR — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) January 27, 2022

Photos suggest that the option to turn on Face ID when you're wearing a mask comes with a warning.

Apple says that “iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye area to authenticate” but notes that it is more accurate if the phone is set up to work without a mask, based on photos from tech blogger Brandon Butch on Twitter and MacRumors.

Reports suggest that this will also require more processing capability than a traditional Face ID scan.

Amid widespread mask mandates, there has been some demand for a feature which would allow people to unlock their phones without momentarily removing their face covering.