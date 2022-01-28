 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2022 12:09
HomeWorld News

Niece of presidential candidate to back rival

Marion Marechal, a former MP and niece of Marine Le Pen, hinted at backing Eric Zemmour for president
Niece of presidential candidate to back rival
Marion Marechal (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Speaking to Le Parisien on Thursday evening, Marion Marechal, a former MP for the far-right National Rally (‘Rassemblement national’) party, said she would not be backing her aunt, Marine Le Pen, as she runs for president in April. 

Marechal, a darling of the far right who became the country’s youngest MP at the age of 22 back in 2012, suggested that polemicist-cum-politician Éric Zemmour may receive her backing. 

Supporting Zemmour, she said, “it would not just be a question of passing by and saying hello. It would mean returning to politics.” Marechal has not been an MP since 2018.  

“It is a true life choice to make, a decision that weighs heavily,” she added, noting that she would make a decision on pledging her support within a month. 

Speaking on Friday, Marechal said she would be returning to politics. “I was very happy to stop five years ago, but now I want to return to politics,” she told Le Figaro.  

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves renounced in China

Le Pen, candidate of the National Rally party, said she was disappointed and confused by her niece’s move. 

“I have a special story with Marion because I raised her with my sister during the first years of her life, so obviously it’s brutal, it’s violent, it’s difficult for me,” she said on Friday morning. 

“She [Maréchal] had indicated that she would support whoever is best placed. Unquestionably, I am much better placed today than Eric Zemmour since I am given in the second round,” she stated, referencing poll data. 

Le Pen, who faced off with President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of voting in 2017, is facing stiff competition from other right-wing candidates, including Zemmour.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies