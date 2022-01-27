 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2022 15:53
Holy Land transforms into winter wonderland

Snow fell over Jerusalem and the West Bank on Wednesday night, coating the city and the surrounding area
Holy Land transforms into winter wonderland
Palestinians enjoy the snow next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. © AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Residents of Jerusalem and the West Bank woke up on Thursday to a winter wonderland, with the Levantine city covered in a blanket of snow. 

The unusual weather pattern was brought by a winter storm dubbed Elpis, which started dropping snow on the north of Israel and the surrounding area on Wednesday morning.

Many people went out on Wednesday evening to walk around Jerusalem and enjoy the experience. 

The rare snowstorm saw some 20 centimeters of snow settle on the Israeli capital overnight, with authorities working throughout the night to clear roads.

250 snow ploughs were deployed, while nearly 150 tons of salt were spread around the city.

Schools will remain shut throughout Thursday, providing children with ample time to enjoy the snow while it lasts.

Rain is forecast for Thursday and throughout the weekend, accompanied by higher temperatures, meaning the snow is unlikely to last.

