 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2022 06:12
HomeWorld News

Rare ‘missing link’ black hole found – study

An intermediate-mass black hole located in the nearby Andromeda Galaxy fills a ‘large gap’ in the understanding of the cosmic objects
Rare ‘missing link’ black hole found – study
FILE PHOTO © NASA via globallookpress.com

Astronomers have discovered a black hole “unlike any other” housed in a star cluster in the nearby Andromeda Galaxy. The “intermediate mass” object is thought to be one of a rare third type of the cosmic phenomena that could be the ‘missing link’ to understanding the evolution of black holes.

The findings, published recently in the Astrophysical Journal, show that the object has a mass 100,000 times greater than the Sun. This makes it smaller than supermassive black holes located at the center of galaxies, but larger than the stellar black holes formed when stars explode.

Using observational data from the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, the researchers identified the intermediate black hole (IMBH) in a massive star cluster (called B023-G078) that is more than 6 million times the mass of the Sun. The authors argue that the cluster is a “stripped nucleus,” the remnant of a smaller galaxy that fell into a larger one and had its outer stars snatched away by gravitational forces.

Astronomers discover mysterious space object ‘unlike anything’ seen before
Read more
Astronomers discover mysterious space object ‘unlike anything’ seen before

Describing these clusters as the “dumping ground for a bunch of different stuff,” study co-author Anil Seth said, “stripped nuclei can have repeated formation episodes, where gas falls into the center of the galaxy and forms stars. And other star clusters can get dragged into the center by the gravitational forces of the galaxy.”

Combining the Gemini North data with images from the Hubble Space Telescope, the team modeled the black hole’s light profile – noticing that the light and chemical make-up of the stars changed as they moved outward from the center. As well, the stars at the center were moving at the highest speeds.

“The stellar velocities... [give] us direct evidence that there’s some kind of dark mass right at the center,” lead author Renuka Pechetti said. “If it’s in a stripped nucleus, then there must already be a black hole present, left as a remnant from the smaller galaxy that fell into the bigger one.”

The researchers are now hoping to examine more stripped nuclei that could hold similar IMBHs, with Seth noting that the finding “fills the gap” between previous detections of supermassive and stellar-mass black holes. “We know big galaxies form generally from the merging of smaller galaxies, but these stripped nuclei allow us to decipher the details of those past interactions,” he said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies