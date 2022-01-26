 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 16:29
Islamic State terrorists surrender to Kurds at captured, child-filled prison

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took full control of the al-Sina’a prison on Wednesday
Islamic State group fighters, who surrendered after clashing with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Hassakeh, northeast Syria, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 © Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, via AP

The Kurdish-led SDF have beaten off Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists at the al-Sina’a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka. 

In a tweet on Wednesday, spokesman Farhad Shami confirmed the victory, stating that all IS militants had surrendered just hours after 500 handed themselves over following earlier clashes.

“Game Over Daesh,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Shami shared photos from the prison in the aftermath of the battle. 

His tweets made no reference to the 850 children and minors the UN children’s agency believes to have been caught in clashes at the prison complex.

UNICEF has registered its concern for the fate of the children who had been living alongside some 5,000 prisoners since it was seized by militants last Thursday.

“Every day counts. It’s very hard to even imagine what atrocities these children are witnessing,” UNICEF’s Middle East and North Africa regional advocacy and communications head, Juliette Touma, said on Tuesday. 

The children, who had reportedly been detained for suspected links to IS during the US-backed campaign in 2019, were being held in a dormitory at the facility. The SDF said IS militants had been holed up in the building. 

The Kurdish-led forces claimed the children were being used as a “human shield.”

Sina’a prison is the largest facility operated by the SDF.

