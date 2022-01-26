 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 15:20
HomeWorld News

Trump says he’s the ‘47th president’ (VIDEO)

The former US president appears keen to run for office again
Trump says he’s the ‘47th president’ (VIDEO)
Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 9, 2021 © Getty Images / Scott Olson

Former President Donald Trump was filmed telling golfing buddies that he will be the “45th and 47th” president of the United States. Trump, who maintains Joe Biden beat him by fraud in 2020, hasn’t yet formally announced his candidacy for 2024.

A video doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday shows Trump preparing to tee off at one of his golf clubs, dressed in his trademark red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

“First on the tee, the 45th president of the United States,” one of his partners says, to which Trump replies “45th and 47th,” to cheers from the group.

Since leaving the White House last January, Trump has insisted that the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, was “rigged.” Although he has been banned from every major social media platform, Trump has continued to comment on American politics via press releases and media interviews, and has held several campaign-style rallies in recent months, during which he repeatedly dropped hints of a planned comeback in 2024.

However, he has not definitively stated publicly whether he’ll run or not, saying in late 2021 that he’ll “probably” make an announcement after the midterm elections this November.

Should he launch a new bid for the presidency, Trump is the standout favorite to clinch the Republican Party’s nomination. A Harvard/Harris poll published on Monday found Trump the preferred candidate of 57% of Republican voters, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence coming in a distant second and third place, with 12% and 11% support respectively.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies