The View lineup defends Biden’s ‘stupid SOB’ outburst

The women of ‘The View’ defended President Joe Biden’s “stupid son of a b***h” outburst against Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, sticking up for Biden’s right to get angry at “endless stupid questions.”

In a discussion on Tuesday, ‘The View’ guest host Lisa Ling suggested that Biden “should apologize to the American people” for swearing at Doocy during a press conference on Monday. After Doocy asked Biden whether inflation would be a “political liability” for Democrats this year, the president muttered under his breath “That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b**ch.”

Ling’s idea was a non-starter with the other hosts. “No, I don’t think he should apologize to the American people,” Whoopi Goldberg interjected, before her fellow host, Joy Behar, reminded Ling that Donald Trump never apologized for insulting members of the media.

When Ling tried to suggest that Biden had set “a poor example” by swearing, Goldberg interrupted again, saying that Biden was only “human,” and that his outburst was simply what “happens sometimes when people ask you endless, stupid questions.”

“It’s nothing to what Trump said or did,” Behar chimed in, reiterating complaints that by being rude to reporters, Trump was “engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

“I agree with you, but we can’t keep comparing him to Trump,” said Ling, before Behar interrupted again: “Yes we can,” she said.

While the hosts of The View clearly took Biden’s side in the Doocy debate, the US media in general has spared Biden some of the criticisms it heaped on Trump, and some reporters have become unapologetic fans of the 79-year-old Democrat. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor said that during Monday’s press conference, Biden “made news, pushed back on critics, called out lies, took responsibility for mistakes he believes he made, expressed surprise at GOP, talked foreign policy and didn't lash out on reporters,” despite the Doocy outburst.

In a follow-up tweet, Alcindor again said that Biden “took hard questions without insulting folks.”

Shortly after insulting Doocy, Biden called the Fox reporter to “clear the air.” Speaking to Fox host Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Doocy recalled Biden telling him “It’s nothing personal, pal.” Doocy did not say whether Biden directly apologized.