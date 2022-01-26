 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 13:03
Scotland ‘burned’ by translation blunder

An official government Twitter account celebrated ‘Burns Night’ with the national bard’s surname ‘mistakenly’ translated
Scotland ‘burned’ by translation blunder
A traditional Scottish meal for Robert Burns night with Haggis, neeps and tatties. © Getty Images / blackjake

The Scottish government has drawn ridicule for an apparent translation gaffe after publishing greetings for Burns Night – an annual celebration of national poet Robert Burns – wherein officials mistakenly replaced his surname with the Gaelic word for burns caused by heat or chemicals.

The since-deleted tweet, which was shared with the nearly 5,000 followers of the government’s rural affairs department on Tuesday, featured an image of a traditional Scottish supper of haggis, neeps (turnips), and tatties (potatoes) with the words “Oidhche Losgadh Sona.” 

However, social media users quickly pointed out that “Losgadh” referred to physical burn injuries, and Burns’ surname should not have been translated. Several people speculated that the staffers handling the official government account had resorted to Google Translate when putting out the tweet.

While some names do have Gaelic translations, Burns does not, according to Gaelic language experts consulted by The Telegraph. Scottish Conservative lawmaker Donald Cameron told the paper that the official responsible was likely “eating their haggis with a bit of a red face tonight.”

“It is just as well Burns showed more attention to detail in his works, than this official did in this tweet,” he added.

However, a number of people suggested that the official government account was simply making a “joke” by “deliberately playing on the word losgadh,” which can also mean “firing” or “shooting.”

The greeting was accompanied by a message that asked whether recipients had “managed to catch [their] haggis,” noting that some young people thought that the traditional dish was prepared using a “real wild animal living in the Highlands.”

Other Scottish commenters took the opportunity to criticize First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s government for spending millions in public funds to promote the Gaelic language, which is now widely used alongside English on everything from road signage to emergency vehicles. In its most recent budget, it reportedly committed £25.3 million ($34 million) to Gaelic learning and an additional £3 million ($4.05 million) to a “Gaelic Capital Fund.”

