 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 09:35
HomeWorld News

Minister reveals what could prevent full Partygate report being published

Liz Truss claims “security issues” may make the report “problematic to publish”
Minister reveals what could prevent full Partygate report being published
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary suggested that Sue Gray’s full report into the Partygate scandal may never be published.

Gray’s investigation is expected this week despite the Met Police opening their own probe into a “a number of events” held at Downing Street which potentially breached Covid restrictions in place at the time. 

The senior civil servant was trusted to lead an inquiry into whether UK PM Boris Johnson had broken his own rules when attending a series of gatherings within Downing Street. 

The Met Police said there was no reason for Gray to delay releasing her report because of their own probe, according to media reports.  

READ MORE: Rashford responds to Jewish fury over photo

However, Truss claimed that “security issues” may mean parts of the Gray report are “problematic to publish.”

“We don’t know the content of the report, so there could be, for example, security issues that mean parts of it are problematic to publish. But we will absolutely publish the findings of the report,” she stated. 

Truss, a favorite to succeed Johnson if he resigns, claimed she was not invited to a May 20, 2020, gathering, which has proven particularly embarrassing for the PM. Johnson was only briefly present at the outdoor drinks party for Downing Street staff.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies