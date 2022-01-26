 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 04:02
HomeWorld News

US explains reason behind ‘evacuation’ of embassy staff from Ukraine

The US’ acting ambassador to Ukraine reiterated claims Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” despite Kiev pouring cold water on the reports
US explains reason behind ‘evacuation’ of embassy staff from Ukraine
A woman walks past the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 © AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Kristina Kvien, the United States’ acting ambassador to Ukraine stated on Tuesday that it was out of “an abundance of caution” that the US moved to send off its non-essential embassy staff and dependents from Ukraine.

Kvien told ABC News that part of the staffers were advised to leave the country “because right now Vladimir Putin and Russia have built up such military might on the border that they could take an action any day now.”

“With that in mind, we felt that out of an abundance of caution, we had to make sure that our embassy families were safe. So that was the basis for a decision,” she claimed.

The US decision to effectively start an evacuation of some of the embassy staff did not strike a chord with the authorities in Kiev, with a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calling the move “premature.”

Congress seeks to spend $500 million of taxpayers’ money on Ukraine READ MORE: Congress seeks to spend $500 million of taxpayers’ money on Ukraine

A source allegedly close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told BuzzFeed News, Monday that the Ukrainian government “does not think there’s any remotely imminent threat to Kyiv.” The source called it “extremely disappointing” that the US decided to evacuate its diplomats from the embassy in Kiev and said, “Quite frankly these Americans are safer in Kyiv than they are in Los Angeles... or any other crime-ridden city in the US.”

The US military, meanwhile, appeared to backtrack on its warning of an imminent Russian invasion in Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press conference on Monday that while they were “mindful of things that the Russians could do that would potentially give us indications of some sort of imminent incursion,” they were “not there yet.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies