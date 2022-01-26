 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 00:21
HomeWorld News

Nightclub machete fight leads to fire, killing 19

Brawl between rival gangs in Indonesia ended with victims trapped
Nightclub machete fight leads to fire, killing 19
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/Nikolay Gyngazov

A deadly rivalry between two gangs in West Papua’s Sorong City ended with one person stabbed to death and 18 more trapped in a fire after a fight broke out in the Double O club on Monday night.

The two groups, reportedly armed with machetes and arrows, were squaring off against each other for the second time in a week when an unknown source on the ground floor sparked the flames, which quickly engulfed the building, according to police.

“Clashes broke out. The mob burned down the karaoke place, and two vehicles,” the city’s police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan told local media, explaining that the violence had started elsewhere with the murder of the first victim before “friends of the victim immediately chased the perpetrators” to the club.

Authorities had already been called on Saturday to break up violence between the two groups, said to be from the neighboring Maluku islands and not ethnic Papuans.

While police were deployed throughout the city to prevent further clashes and even brought the leaders of the two groups together to attempt to mediate their dispute and put an end to the violence, their efforts were apparently not sufficient to quell the dispute.

Police allegedly tried to evacuate the venue at around 11pm local time as the fight was beginning, but were apparently unsuccessful. By the time firefighters had put out the blaze on Tuesday morning, it was too late to save any of the victims trapped in a room on the club’s upper floor.

While the province of West Papua has been the site of violent clashes over a separatist group’s desire to leave Indonesia, Monday’s fight was not believed to be political in origin, according to the BBC, though local media made a point of reporting that both groups were not native to the province. 

No suspects have been named as of Tuesday evening, and military leaders told a press conference the investigation is ongoing to identify both the perpetrators and the “masterminds” behind the two gangs.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies