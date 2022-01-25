 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 11:14
HomeWorld News

Israeli soldier jailed for Gaza TikTok video

The serviceman can be seen firing across the border into the Palestinian territory
Israeli soldier jailed for Gaza TikTok video
Screenshot © Twitter / @roysharon11

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a serviceman who shared a video of himself firing rounds into Gaza had been sentenced to 10 days in military prison.

“The soldier’s behavior in the video does not conform with the norms expected of soldiers and commanders,” the IDF said in a statement cited by The Times of Israel. Officers concluded that the shooting did not comply with open-fire regulations.

The soldier had posted a video of himself on the TikTok social media app in which he can be seen shooting in the air toward the Palestinian enclave. The video was seemingly filmed by another person and was set to music. 

He did not appear to have a target and the video did not show anyone on the other side of the border.

Israel’s Gaza barrier is notoriously volatile and there are several incidents each year in which the fencing has been damaged or crossed by troops from the Palestinian territory. 

The area often sees clashes between protesting Palestinians and Israeli forces. Dozens were injured in August when people demonstrated against the Israeli blockade near the fence, prompting retaliatory fire from the IDF.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies