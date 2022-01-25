 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 09:24
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong leader gives reason for not wearing mask

Carrie Lam said she keeps her face uncovered to show people how “solemn” she is
Hong Kong leader gives reason for not wearing mask
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor speaks at a news conference on January 25, 2022 in Hong Kong, China © Photo by Chen Yongnuo/China News Service via Getty Images

Speaking on Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam defended herself amid criticism of her decision to stop wearing masks during Legislative Council meetings and press conferences.

Many citizens had complained about her conduct on social media, noting the hypocrisy of the situation as Lam reimposed fresh restrictions on the population. 

Questioned by a reporter on the matter during a press conference, she insisted that her decision to forgo the mask was “well thought out,” claiming her goal was to ensure residents could “feel her emotions.” 

READ MORE: China responds to UK claim of ‘aggression’ in Indo-Pacific

“Now I am very somber, I am very solemn, because I am very worried. People need to understand and feel my feelings,” Lam said. “I’m not going to smile to you or look very relaxed or casual. This is a very solemn occasion.”

Lam insisted on the need to hear clearly from the chief executive and the messages she was conveying to the public. She added that she wasn’t taking off the mask because of discomfort. 

Hong Kong reported 109 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The current wave of the virus, driven by the Omicron variant, comes after months without any locally transmitted infections. 

As Lam spoke, 426 people in the former British colony were in hospital with Covid-19, however, none were in serious or critical condition.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies