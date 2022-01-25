 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 09:36
WATCH: Heavy snowfall causes major disruptions in Greece, Turkey & Iran

Severe weather conditions have shut down schools, disrupted flights, and left drivers stranded
© AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Unusually heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece, Turkey, and Iran, leaving thousands stranded on the highways, prompting airports to halt operations and schools to close.

The blizzard started on January 23 and left parts of the countries covered with a thick layer of snow. In Greece and Iran, the army was called in to rescue stranded drivers, while Istanbul Airport, one of the busiest in Europe, announced the suspension of its flight operations “due to adverse weather conditions.” Flights have been disrupted in other airports, both in Turkey and Greece.

The government of Greece announced a general public holiday on Tuesday, with all public services, except those that are vital, halted, and non-essential shops forced to close. People in Greece are advised not to leave their homes unless it is necessary.

In Turkey, many shops and food delivery services have been forced to close due to weather-related issues. Schools have also been shut down in some parts of the country.

In Iran, some villages are blocked and can only be reached by helicopter. There are unconfirmed reports of missing people.

Meteorologists warn that weather conditions will remain difficult over the next few days. While many social media users seem excited about the unusual scenes of snowfall in videos on Twitter, others say it’s a harsh reminder of the dangers of climate change.

