WATCH: Heavy snowfall causes major disruptions in Greece, Turkey & Iran

Severe weather conditions have shut down schools, disrupted flights, and left drivers stranded

Unusually heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece, Turkey, and Iran, leaving thousands stranded on the highways, prompting airports to halt operations and schools to close.

The blizzard started on January 23 and left parts of the countries covered with a thick layer of snow. In Greece and Iran, the army was called in to rescue stranded drivers, while Istanbul Airport, one of the busiest in Europe, announced the suspension of its flight operations “due to adverse weather conditions.” Flights have been disrupted in other airports, both in Turkey and Greece.

VIDEO: Freezing weather across southeastern Europe covers Greece's ancient monuments in snow and halts flights at Turkey's largest airport. By @ElenaBecFull story: https://t.co/bxm1foJWPSpic.twitter.com/qzOE6deHlM — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 24, 2022

The government of Greece announced a general public holiday on Tuesday, with all public services, except those that are vital, halted, and non-essential shops forced to close. People in Greece are advised not to leave their homes unless it is necessary.

In Turkey, many shops and food delivery services have been forced to close due to weather-related issues. Schools have also been shut down in some parts of the country.

In Iran, some villages are blocked and can only be reached by helicopter. There are unconfirmed reports of missing people.

Meteorologists warn that weather conditions will remain difficult over the next few days. While many social media users seem excited about the unusual scenes of snowfall in videos on Twitter, others say it’s a harsh reminder of the dangers of climate change.