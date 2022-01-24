France says Russia and Ukraine to meet soon, sees ‘path to de-escalation’

The Wednesday meeting in Paris, yet to be confirmed by Moscow, was reported by AFP citing the Élysée on Monday

Officials from Moscow and Kiev will meet in Paris on Wednesday, an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Monday on the condition of anonymity, adding that he sees a “path to de-escalation” ahead of the expected “Normandy Four” meeting between France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine. DETAILS TO FOLLOW