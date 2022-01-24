 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2022 16:43
Apple fined over dating apps

A Dutch watchdog has said the Big Tech firm failed to comply with an order on alternative payment methods
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

US tech giant Apple has been hit with a €5 million ($5.65 million) fine for failing to comply with an order previously made by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM).

The order, made by the Dutch antitrust regulator in December, concerned Apple’s failure to allow dating app providers to use alternative payment methods in the Netherlands, thus breaking competition laws.

Apple will continue to be subject to a weekly fine, ranging from €5 million to €50 million ($56.5 million) until it complies, the ACM told Reuters.On January 15, Apple claimed it had complied with the mandate, but the ACM disagreed on Monday. 

“Apple has failed to satisfy the requirements on several points,” it said in a statement.

“The most important one is that Apple has failed to adjust its conditions, as a result of which dating-app providers are still unable to use other payment systems. At the moment, dating-app providers can merely express their ‘interest’,” the statement added.

The US tech giant has yet to comment, but is appealing December’s decision.On Friday, Apple said it would charge a commission on purchases, despite making changes to allow links to third-party in-app payment providers.

