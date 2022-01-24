 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2022 13:48
HomeWorld News

Surgeon attempts to sell terrorist victim’s X-ray as NFT

A French doctor is facing disciplinary action for trying to profit from an image of a bullet in a Bataclan victim’s arm
Surgeon attempts to sell terrorist victim’s X-ray as NFT
A Parisian grieves outside the Bataclan concert hall on the sixth anniversary of the 2015 Paris terror attacks. © Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

The head of public hospitals in Paris, Martin Hirsch, has filed a criminal and professional complaint against surgeon Emmanuel Masmejean for “disgraceful” and “scandalous” behavior.

The official complaints come after it was reported that Masmejean attempted to sell an X-ray of a victim of the 2015 Paris terrorist attack as an NFT (non-fungible token) digital artwork.

The X-ray, which was listed for sale at $2,776, showed a Kalashnikov bullet lodged in the forearm of the victim after they were shot in the deadly incident. According to the description, the victim “had an open fracture of the left forearm with a remaining bullet [from a] Kalashnikov in soft tissues.”

NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
Read more
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them

Masmejean listed himself as a professor of surgery and a specialist in treating arm injuries, claiming to have personally operated on five victims from the Bataclan attack.

“This act is contrary to sound professional practice, puts medical secrecy in danger, and goes against the values of AP-HP (Paris hospitals) and public service,” Hirsch wrote on Twitter.

When approached for comment by Mediapart, a French media outlet, Masmejean admitted the attempted sale was “an error” and he regretted not securing the patient’s permission. 

In a statement, the victims’ association Life for Paris “stood alongside the victim of the attack,” claiming they were now also a “victim of stupidity” thanks to a “doctor who has evidently forgotten his ethical code.”

The November 2015 terrorist attack saw nine Islamic State extremists take the lives of 130 citizens and injure 416 more after a series of coordinated attacks across Paris, including at the State de France and Bataclan theater.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'He persuaded himself to survive': The Japanese soldier who never surrendered
'He persuaded himself to survive': The Japanese soldier who never surrendered FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies