 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK begins evacuation of diplomats from Ukraine
24 Jan, 2022 06:33
HomeWorld News

Australia accuses China of ‘foreign interference’ after PM’s WeChat blocked

Scott Morrison has allegedly been unable to access the Chinese social network for months
Australia accuses China of ‘foreign interference’ after PM’s WeChat blocked
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reviews an honor guard in Tokyo © AP / Kiyoshi Ota

The chairman of Australia’s parliamentary intelligence committee has accused China of interfering with the country’s democracy after Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account was allegedly blocked.

Victoria Senator James Paterson – who serves as chair of Australia’s Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security – claimed on Monday that Morrison has been unable to access his account on the Chinese social network for several months.

“My view is, given that WeChat is such a closely controlled company by the Chinese Communist Party, that this amounts to foreign interference in our democracy, and in an election year no less,” Paterson said during an interview with 4BC.

“It’s particularly concerning that they’ve sought to punish the prime minister, and prevent him from posting on it, but they’ve continued to allow [Australian opposition leader] Anthony Albanese to post on it, and post his attacks on the government on it, which we now can’t respond to.”

Paterson called on all Australian politicians to boycott WeChat in response, claiming “no one should be legitimizing their censorship and their control over our public debate.”

Australia & Japan sign ‘landmark’ defense pact amid China tensions READ MORE: Australia & Japan sign ‘landmark’ defense pact amid China tensions

The South China Morning Post reported on Monday that it was unable to find Morrison’s account on WeChat in China, while Albanese told 4BC that he was concerned by any “national security implications” that the alleged blocking might have.

Albanese did note, however, that Australia hasn’t “heard anything from the prime minister himself about these issues,” and said that he would speak with Morrison directly about the matter “rather than a backbench MP” – an apparent dig against Paterson.

Politicians in Australia reportedly use the Chinese social network to reach Chinese Australians, who represent a significant minority of the Australian population.

Hong Kong-born Liberal Party MP Gladys Liu announced on Monday that she would no longer use WeChat in protest over the alleged blocking, accusing China of “interference” in Australia’s democracy.

Liu’s district of Chisholm has a large Chinese-Australian population, with 19.7% of those in the area reporting Chinese ancestry – thousands more than those in the district with English and Australian ancestry.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies