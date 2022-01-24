 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2022 00:35
Thousands of anti-vaccine mandate protesters descend on DC (VIDEOS)

Crowds marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in opposition to Covid-19 vaccine orders
Protesters gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 23, 2022. ©  AP / Patrick Semansky

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington, DC on Sunday in protest of Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with protesters calling for an end to medical ‘segregation’.

Protesters chanted, “My body, my choice,” “No mandates,” and “We the people will not comply” as they marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.

The event featured a number of prominent speakers, including former Trump administration health official Dr Paul Alexander and mRNA vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Malone, as well as at least ten other doctors, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – the nephew of 35th US President John F. Kennedy and son of assassinated attorney general Robert F. Kennedy.

A small counter-protest of just a handful of people could also be seen at the event, while one woman was recorded having a meltdown over the protesters, accusing them of being “white supremacists” and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

On its website, ‘Defeat the Mandates’ called for authorities and businesses to “stop the mass firings” and “segregating by vaccination status.”

“The Mandates Are Not American,” organizers declared, adding, “We Want To Be Free. Free to work. Free to travel. Free to learn. Free to question. Free to speak. Free to pray. Free to say no.”

This month, the US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring all workers at large companies to be fully vaccinated. Biden protested the court’s decision, accusing it of blocking “common-sense life-saving requirements,” and called on businesses to implement the mandate themselves.

A federal judge in Texas also recently blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a separate vaccine mandate for federal employees this month, calling it a “bridge too far” for the president to “require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment” without “the input of Congress.”

