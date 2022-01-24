Thousands of anti-vaccine mandate protesters descend on DC (VIDEOS)

Crowds marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in opposition to Covid-19 vaccine orders

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington, DC on Sunday in protest of Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with protesters calling for an end to medical ‘segregation’.

Protesters chanted, “My body, my choice,” “No mandates,” and “We the people will not comply” as they marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.

The event featured a number of prominent speakers, including former Trump administration health official Dr Paul Alexander and mRNA vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Malone, as well as at least ten other doctors, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – the nephew of 35th US President John F. Kennedy and son of assassinated attorney general Robert F. Kennedy.

A look around the Defeat the Mandates rally taking place at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/u8oMkD0iLD — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 23, 2022

Crowds shoulder to shoulder packed on the steps ahead of the Lincoln Memorial.This isn’t exclusively right-of-center identifying attendees, but I would generally say this is the biggest right-of-center protest in DC in a little over a year. pic.twitter.com/zpLhSMn6ey — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 23, 2022

A small counter-protest of just a handful of people could also be seen at the event, while one woman was recorded having a meltdown over the protesters, accusing them of being “white supremacists” and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Live look at the libs in DC at the Anti-Vax Mandate protest on the National Mall.We will never stop invading “your” territory. pic.twitter.com/RTUXeVV4ow — Vish Burra (@VishBurra) January 23, 2022

Counter-demonstration to the "Defeat the mandates" event was sparse.While I heard of a couple other similar groups, this handful of people mocking the attendees was the only counter-protest I actually saw all day. pic.twitter.com/5CRl0nu3q3 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 23, 2022

On its website, ‘Defeat the Mandates’ called for authorities and businesses to “stop the mass firings” and “segregating by vaccination status.”

“The Mandates Are Not American,” organizers declared, adding, “We Want To Be Free. Free to work. Free to travel. Free to learn. Free to question. Free to speak. Free to pray. Free to say no.”

In protest of COVID restrictions, a “WANTED” bus is circling Washington, D.C. “looking” for Fauci, Bill Gates, Rothschild, Klaus Schwab, the CDC, and Big Pharma. pic.twitter.com/RYoOGLQUgN — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 23, 2022

This month, the US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring all workers at large companies to be fully vaccinated. Biden protested the court’s decision, accusing it of blocking “common-sense life-saving requirements,” and called on businesses to implement the mandate themselves.



A federal judge in Texas also recently blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a separate vaccine mandate for federal employees this month, calling it a “bridge too far” for the president to “require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment” without “the input of Congress.”