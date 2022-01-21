 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jan, 2022 23:16
HomeWorld News

‘Waking Ned Devine’ meets ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ in bizarre attempt to collect money

Witnesses in an Irish town were shocked to see a deceased man propped up by two others trying to collect on his pension
‘Waking Ned Devine’ meets ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ in bizarre attempt to collect money
A scene from the 1998 comedy 'Waking Ned' by Kirk Jones, starring David Kelly and Ian Bannen. ©  Global Look Press / KPA

Police were called after a man entered a post office in Ireland’s Carlow, propped up by two others. It was discovered later the men had been attempting to collect on the deceased individual’s earnings under the guise that he was still alive, but were told that the senior resident had to be present in person.

At a small post office in the town of Carlow, employees and customers waiting in line became immediately suspicious, the Irish media reported. One neighbor said her daughter saw the man’s feet dragging as he was pulled into the post office.

Neighbors described the dead man as “lovely” and said they were in “total shock” to discover the attempted scheme, which many social media users found reminiscent of the 1998 film ‘Waking Ned Devine’, which follows a group of townsfolk trying to collect on a winning lottery ticket owned by a recently deceased neighbor, or the US 1989 comedy ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ in which two men do their best to pretend their dead employer is still among the living.

Carlow Mayor Fianna Fáil Councillor Ken Murnane said he too was “shocked” to learn of the incident, revealing he’s been to that post office many times in the past.

Gardai confirmed to local media that they are investigating the strange incident and the autopsy of the body will determine where the investigation goes, and a nearby house has been cordoned off as a crime scene while the investigation continues.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies