21 Jan, 2022 17:08
US congressman’s home raided by FBI

Federal agents seen removing items from US congressman’s home and office
US congressman’s home raided by FBI
Global Look Press© Global Look Press / Lenin Nolly

FBI officers descended on the home and office of Representative Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Thursday to serve a warrant as part of a sweeping inquiry into international financial matters targeting Azerbaijan, among other national interests.

Agents were seen outside Cuellar’s home in Laredo on Wednesday evening, loading large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle, according to local media. Some of the agents appeared to be logging the items. Over two dozen agents were seen going in and out of the house.

The inquiry is also said to involve other US businessmen. Cuellar, who served as co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus, had repeatedly met with officials from the country, including its ambassador, Elin Suleymanov. While a federal grand jury has been convened, it remains unclear whether Cuellar is the target.

The Texas Democrat has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and its border policy, lambasting the president for the impotence of his “words” as opposed to taking action in stopping the flow of humans across the border.

You got organizations, criminal organizations that make billions of dollars, and every time they bring somebody over here, they make a lot of money,” Cuellar told Fox News during an appearance in March last year. “So the organizations are going to move around, and you’ve got to have certain processes in place. Otherwise people are going to start continuing.”

