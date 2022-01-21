 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jan, 2022 13:37
HomeWorld News

Bezos-backed anti-aging project to be headed by GSK boffin

The US scientist will lead the San Francisco-based biotech Altos Labs
Bezos-backed anti-aging project to be headed by GSK boffin
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

It was announced this week that Hal Barron, a highly regarded US scientist, would be moving to the biotech start-up Altos Labs, leaving GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) after five years with the drugmaker. 

The 59-year-old will now head up the San Francisco-based firm, which focuses on the biology of cellular rejuvenation programming, with the aim of reversing disease.

Cellular programming has been proven to rejuvenate cells and may hold the key to preventing and fighting off diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, both of which are linked with aging.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Russian venture capitalist Yuri Milner are among those understood to be backing the privately owned biotech firm. Barron will be moving to a start-up that received $3 billion in funding in August. 

READ MORE: ‘Milestone’ surgery sees pig kidneys transplanted into human

The billionaire-backed firm is currently on a hiring spree, following the funding announcement earlier in the week.

The firm, which was incorporated in the US and UK last year, has operations in Silicon Valley and San Diego in California, and in Cambridge, England.

Barron will remain on the GSK board as a non-executive director for three years.

He leaves at a time of renewed pressure on the drugmaker. Activist investor Elliott Management, a New York hedge fund, has encouraged the firm to improve its operational and share-price performance

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies